FIFA is investigating Argentina after a chaotic end to the World Cup

FIFA investigates Argentina over World Cup Clashes

The world governing body has officially opened disciplinary proceedings following Argentina’s fiery 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. Due to post-match clashes and a series of incidents throughout the tournament.

Last week, FIFA appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review events following the final whistle at New York New Jersey Stadium. Several Argentina players and coaching staff became involved in confrontations with Spain’s squad.

Following the prosecutor’s recommendation, FIFA will investigate Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes and assistant coach Roberto Ayala over allegations of assault under Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

FIFA has accused Molina of two alleged breaches, Paredes of three, and Ayala of one count of alleged assault.

Molina is also under investigation for alleged unsportsmanlike behaviour, while Argentina’s Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi are facing the same allegation.

If found guilty, players and officials could receive a minimum one-match suspension for unsporting conduct and at least a three-match ban for assault.

The investigation extends beyond individual players.

FIFA has also launched disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association over alleged misconduct across several matches during the tournament.

The governing body is examining potential breaches relating to political demonstrations at sporting events, team misconduct, discrimination and racist abuse, as well as failures to maintain order and security.

FIFA has accused Argentina of discriminatory chants and gestures, delaying kick-offs, displaying inappropriate banners and allowing spectators to throw objects during matches.

One incident under scrutiny occurred after Argentina’s semi-final victory over England, when players celebrated with a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentine”), referencing the long-running territorial dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

The disciplinary process is now underway, with potential suspensions and sanctions expected once FIFA reaches its verdict.