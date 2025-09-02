Fifth Harmony reunite at Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas

Fifth Harmony reunited at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, performing for the first time in seven years and sparking comeback speculation.

Fifth Harmony made a surprise comeback at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas over the weekend, reuniting on stage for the first time since their hiatus in 2018.

The moment comes just weeks after the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato reunited on stage, continuing a streak of high-profile pop reunions this year.

Normani, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane performed their hits Worth It and Work From Home in coordinated black outfits, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 to launch her solo career, did not appear.

The reunion had been subtly teased earlier that day when the group’s official X account posted the cryptic message “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.”

After the performance, the group updated their socials with the line “Where were you on August 31, 2025?” and dropped a limited run of reunion merchandise – a move that immediately fueled speculation about a broader comeback.

The moment capped off an emotional night for fans, many of whom had waited nearly a decade to see the four members share a stage again.

Audience footage quickly spread online, with clips racking up millions of views within hours.

The Jonas Brothers celebrated the performance mid-show, praising Fifth Harmony for bringing a wave of nostalgia to the packed arena.

Each member has pursued solo projects in recent years, from Normani’s R&B releases to Lauren Jauregui’s indie-leaning material.

Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane have also continued to perform and record, while Cabello’s high-profile solo career has included chart-topping singles and Grammy nominations.

More than ten years on from their X Factor debut, the Dallas set proved Fifth Harmony’s connection with fans hasn’t faded.

While recent reports suggest the four members may be working on a documentary and exploring tour options for 2026, nothing has been confirmed.

For now, the Dallas set stands as a symbolic moment.

The spark of what could be Fifth Harmony’s long-awaited second act.