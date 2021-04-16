House banger ‘Filter’ from Robbie Rivera is straight up DJ deck magic

Seasoned DJ and producer, Robbie Rivera has returned with Filter, another house banger destined for the USBs of club DJs everywhere.

In an age of hyper-pop and excessive sampling, it’s entirely refreshing to hear a no-nonsense EDM track that sounds fantastic, keeps your heart pumping, and gets you moving on the floor.

Who’s responsible for such a box-ticking track? House extraordinaire, Robbie Rivera.

First, a little about the Puerto Rico born artist. Robbie Rivera is president of the electronic music label, Juicy Music. During his time on the decks, Rivera has also released music with labels Spinnin, EMI, Axtone, Virgin and more. Perhaps most impressively, is the artists remixing skills.

His knack for reproducing has led him to re-work tracks for Deadmau5, New Order, and David Guetta, to mention a few. His work has ranged from tribal, to progressive house, and occasionally, he’ll incorporate Latin elements into his beats. But what about his latest cut?

His new single, Filter, released on Brook Gee records, has dropped as both an extended mix, and a radio edit. That means whether you’re in the heat of a raucous rave sesh, or just driving through the city at night, there’s an option for your situation. The slice of pure EDM begins with a backbeat drum machine, then slowly crescendoes a spacey synth into the mix, playing an ear-worm hook. You’ll know it when you hear it.

The layers of percussion build, then the drop hits, making way for a thick bass line. The production is up-tempo, atmospheric, and clean. Aka, an ideal house track, from an artist that knows his field, and doesn’t cut corners.

The second drop is even more suspenseful, as elastic synths bend back and forth, increasing in speed until the pulsing backbeat and bass riff return, stronger than ever. While Filter is a clear winner for the ever-growing house scene, be sure to explore some of Robbie’s back catalogue too. His remixes are a great example of what to do if you’re an aspiring DJ or electronic producer.

Listen to Filter below: