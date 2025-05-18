Final Destination: Bloodlines’ revives the franchise with a $100M death-spree – and people are loving it

The sixth Final Destination film proves once again: death is inevitable, ridiculous, and wildly entertaining

Final Destination: Bloodlines just racked up a cool $102 million globally in its launch weekend—half domestic, half international.

That makes it the biggest opening for any Final Destination movie to date, and a blood-soaked flex from a franchise that’s been presumed dead since 2011.

If you grew up watching logs fall off trucks and planes rip apart mid-air while some teen screamed about a premonition, chances are you’ve already bought a ticket.

If you’re new here, welcome to the cinematic universe where Death is the villain, the final girl, and the elaborate production designer.

Unlike most horror reboots that need to explain why a dead guy with a machete is still lurking around a summer camp, Bloodlines doesn’t bother. Death’s eternal. That’s the bit. And audiences seem more than happy to run that loop again—especially when the kills are this creative. The setup this time? A dream, a tower, and a restaurant explosion in the ‘60s that never actually happened… but somehow, the survivors’ descendants are still on Death’s hit list.

The numbers don’t lie: horror’s going through a commercial renaissance, and Final Destination just added itself to the 2025 leaderboard alongside Ryan Coogler’s Sinners ($316.6M), the MCU’s Thunderbolts ($325.7M), and the truly chaotic juggernaut that is The Minecraft Movie, now nudging past $928 million.

But Final Destination hits differently. This isn’t a prestige A24 slow-burn or an overworked monster metaphor. It’s about flipping burgers or checking your texts or getting an MRI and then boom—your insides become your outsides. There’s something comfortingly nihilistic about that formula, and clearly, fans have been craving it.

If this momentum holds, Bloodlines is on track to eclipse the franchise’s current record-holder, The Final Destination (2009), which capped out at $186.1 million globally. The sixth film in a series with zero living villains and no returning protagonists is somehow about to break that record. Maybe Death really does have a plan.

And with late horror legend Tony Todd making a final (and reportedly unscripted) appearance as the ever-cryptic mortician William Bloodworth, Bloodlines manages to nod to longtime fans without demanding you remember what happened four movies ago.

The success of Bloodlines isn’t just about gore or nostalgia. It’s a reminder that in a world teetering between climate collapse, political chaos, and algorithmic burnout, maybe we just want to watch something where the only certainty is that death is coming… and that it’ll be weirdly entertaining when it does.