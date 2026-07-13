Fiona Apple addresses her creative paralysis in rare video

“I’m letting myself down”

Fans of Fiona Apple and Frank Ocean can relate on one thing: waiting what could be an eternity for new music from their favourite modern poets.

Back in 2020, Fiona Apple released Fetch The Bolt Cutters, which became a liberating anthem for indie girlies all around the world who wished to fight back against the overwhelming forces of society and mental confinement.

The title track even became highly regarded as a ‘feminist snap’, pushing women to speak their minds and break internalised cages.

Since then, fans have been hungrily waiting for new material, with only a handful of tracks dropping sporadically throughout the early 2020s.

Now, thanks to a video provided by Apple’s roommate, Zelda Hallman, fans have been given an explanation for the long wait. Looks like they’ve got one over Frank Ocean now.

In the Instagram video, captioned ‘this is where she is’, the indie icon shared raw and genuine thoughts regarding her ‘creative paralysis’ and how recent world events have made it hard to put pen to paper.

In an obvious state of dishevelment and concern, Apple broke down the roadblocks that she’s been facing in the writing process, the “endless barrage of horrors” happening in the world and what her role is as an artist.

“I wonder if you’re wondering if I’m even trying to write about what’s going on in the world right now…I am trying, but I’m really struggling with it.”

Apple went on to say, “I just don’t want to let anybody down. I’m letting myself down right now, I know that, as an artist”.

She noted that she was aware making music isn’t the only thing she could be doing about the things happening in the world, but that nonetheless it’s ‘her duty’ to ‘comment on what’s going on’ as an artist.

It’s very rare that artists express such raw and vulnerable thoughts outside the context of music. When it happens, though, people are reminded that artists aren’t just the heroes on internal podiums. They are humans in the exact same boat.