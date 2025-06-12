Muletonic’s ‘Fire the Fox’ – A Poetic Call to Arms in the Spirit of Neil Young and Camus

Protest, philosophy, and folk collide in Muletonic’s fiery new single.

Muletonic, the musical project of Australian songwriter and poet Alaric Jones, is a project steeped in lyrical depth and social conscience.

Drawing inspiration from poetic troubadours like Leonard Cohen, Elliott Smith, and David Berman, Jones crafts songs that balance protest and whimsy, weaving together themes of nature, tyranny, and human folly.

His background as a beekeeper and poet informs his work, lending it a rare blend of ecological awareness and sharp wordplay.

With past releases like “This Is What We Chose”—a haunting meditation on Australia’s worsening bushfire crisis—Jones has earned the moniker “Climate Cohen,” a testament to his ability to merge urgent activism with poetic grace.

His latest single, “Fire the Fox” (2025), continues this tradition, delivering a Neil Young-esque folk-rock protest song that is as musically compelling as it is thematically rich.

The track blends hunting imagery with a broader philosophical call to arms, urging poets and creators to confront societal inequality.

Inspired by Albert Camus’ exhortation to “create dangerously,” the song positions the artist as a moral reckoner, challenging listeners to consider their role in an unjust world.

The lyrics, dense with allusions to fraternity and the laws of space and time, showcase Jones’ knack for marrying intellectual weight with accessible, melodic storytelling.

Musically, “Fire the Fox” carries a warm, rustic energy, with acoustic strums and a steady rhythm that evoke the urgency of classic protest folk.

Yet, Jones’ wry humour—something he describes as the “little room” behind despair’s door—keeps the song from feeling heavy-handed.

In a time when art and activism increasingly intersect, Muletonic stands out as a project that refuses to shy away from hard truths—yet always remembers the power of a well-turned phrase and a memorable melody.

“Fire the Fox” is another compelling entry in Alaric Jones’ growing catalogue of songs that challenge, comfort, and, above all, make us think.