First Hogwarts glimpse reveals Harry’s return in HBO’s magical reimagining

Yer a recast, Harry!

A single image has summoned fans back to Hogwarts.

HBO has unveiled the first official look at its upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series, revealing the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry through the eyes of a new generation.

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The photograph captures young Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, from behind as he strides toward the Quidditch pitch draped in a crimson Gryffindor cloak.

Ahead, a sea of students gathers beneath fluttering house flags, hinting at the magic to come.

Production designer Mara LePere-Schloop, known for ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ crafts this fresh vision of the beloved world.

Currently filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the series stars John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Snape, promising a faithful yet reimagined journey through J.K. Rowling’s legendary saga.