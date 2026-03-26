FKA Twigs 2026 Body High Tour Setlist and Set Times

FKA Twigs setlist 2026: Inside her otherworldly live show

FKA Twigs has kicked off her 2026 tour, bringing her immersive, genre-defying performance style to stages around the world, with a setlist that blends early ethereal favourites with her most experimental and recent material.

FKA Twigs doesn’t approach pop like a genre. She treats it as a medium. Across her work, the British artist blends experimental production, intimate songwriting and striking visual storytelling into something that feels as much like a performance as it does music.

Since the stark minimalism of LP1 and the emotional intensity of MAGDALENE, twigs has built a reputation for pushing boundaries at every turn.

Her sound moves fluidly between fractured electronic beats, classical influences and moments of near silence, creating songs that feel both fragile and deliberate.

On tour, that precision becomes something immersive. Each show is meticulously choreographed, blending dance, visuals and sound into a performance that feels cinematic and deeply personal all at once.

It’s controlled, confrontational and completely singular, the kind of live experience that doesn’t just hold your attention, it captivates it.

FKA Twigs Body High Tour 2026 Setlist

As per FKA Twigs‘ most recent show at MGM Music Hall, Fenway, Boston, USA – 22 March 2026.

Act I

Intro

Mirrored Heart

Meta Angel

Bluebird

Figure 8

Act II

Drums of Death

HARD / Lights On

Honda

Papi Bones

Video Girl (snippet)

Tears in the Club

Sushi

Act III

Eusexua

Perfectly

Love Crimes

Room of Fools

Techno Ballet (unreleased)

Act IV

Sticky

Stereo Boy

Phallic by Nature (unreleased)

Schadenfreude (unreleased)

(Untitled song, unreleased)

Coital Dreamer (unreleased)

Home With You

Fallen Alien

Mary Magdalene

Thousand Eyes

Act V

Two Weeks

Striptease

Cellophane

FKA Twigs Body High Set Times

7:00pm – Doors

9:00pm – Start time

11:10pm – End

FKA Twigs Body High Tour 2026 Remaining Tour Dates

Mar 26 – Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Support: Izzy Spears

Mar 27 – Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Mar 30 – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Support: Brutalismus 3000

Apr 2 – WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA

Support: Brutalismus 3000

Apr 3 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC

Support: Brutalismus 3000

Apr 4 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

Support: Brutalismus 3000

Apr 7 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

Support: Eartheater

Apr 10 – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

FKA Twigs will then go on to tour from the 4th of June to the 5th of July in Europe.