FKA Twigs 2026 Body High Tour Setlist and Set Times

FKA Twigs doesn’t approach pop like a genre. She treats it as a medium. Across her work, the British artist blends experimental production, intimate songwriting and striking visual storytelling into something that feels as much like a performance as it does music.
Since the stark minimalism of LP1 and the emotional intensity of MAGDALENE, twigs has built a reputation for pushing boundaries at every turn.
Her sound moves fluidly between fractured electronic beats, classical influences and moments of near silence, creating songs that feel both fragile and deliberate.
On tour, that precision becomes something immersive. Each show is meticulously choreographed, blending dance, visuals and sound into a performance that feels cinematic and deeply personal all at once.
It’s controlled, confrontational and completely singular, the kind of live experience that doesn’t just hold your attention, it captivates it.
FKA Twigs Body High Tour 2026 Setlist
As per FKA Twigs‘ most recent show at MGM Music Hall, Fenway, Boston, USA – 22 March 2026.
Act I
Intro
Mirrored Heart
Meta Angel
Bluebird
Figure 8
Act II
Drums of Death
HARD / Lights On
Honda
Papi Bones
Video Girl (snippet)
Tears in the Club
Sushi
Act III
Eusexua
Perfectly
Love Crimes
Room of Fools
Techno Ballet (unreleased)
Act IV
Sticky
Stereo Boy
Phallic by Nature (unreleased)
Schadenfreude (unreleased)
(Untitled song, unreleased)
Coital Dreamer (unreleased)
Home With You
Fallen Alien
Mary Magdalene
Thousand Eyes
Act V
Two Weeks
Striptease
Cellophane
FKA Twigs Body High Set Times
7:00pm – Doors
9:00pm – Start time
11:10pm – End
FKA Twigs Body High Tour 2026 Remaining Tour Dates
Mar 26 – Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Support: Izzy Spears
Mar 27 – Armory, Minneapolis, MN
Mar 30 – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
Support: Brutalismus 3000
Apr 2 – WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA
Support: Brutalismus 3000
Apr 3 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC
Support: Brutalismus 3000
Apr 4 – Moda Center, Portland, OR
Support: Brutalismus 3000
Apr 7 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA
Support: Eartheater
Apr 10 – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
FKA Twigs will then go on to tour from the 4th of June to the 5th of July in Europe.