FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf quietly settle abuse lawsuit out of court

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have officially settled the abuse lawsuit she filed against him in 2020.

The case, which detailed allegations of physical, emotional and psychological abuse, has now been dismissed “with prejudice”, meaning it can’t be brought back.

In a short joint statement, the pair said they’d settled privately and wished each other “personal happiness, professional success and peace.” No further details of the agreement were released.

The relationship began in 2018 on the set of Honey Boy, but Twigs – real name Tahliah Barnett – later described it as a “living nightmare.”

The lawsuit claimed LaBeouf isolated her from loved ones, assaulted her, and knowingly gave her an STI.

While LaBeouf denied the specific allegations in legal filings, he did publicly admit to having been “abusive to myself and everyone around me” and said he was “ashamed” of his past behaviour.

Through it all, Twigs has remained a deeply original artist. We admire how she channels personal experience into her work, combining music, movement, and visual storytelling in ways that feel thoughtful and deliberate.

Whether it’s the emotional weight of Magdalene or the striking precision of her videos, FKA Twigs consistently creates art that’s both personal and powerful.

Her work is a reminder that vulnerability isn’t weakness, and reclaiming your story can be a form of strength.

For Twigs, this case was personal. Speaking out wasn’t just about legal recourse, it was about honesty, openness, and taking back control.

That kind of transparency is vital if we’re going to build something better.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, support is available.

In Australia, contact 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) for free, confidential help 24/7.