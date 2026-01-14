Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ finally charts after 51 years

Better late than never!

A half-century after its creation, a gentle giant of rock history has finally claimed its chart due.

Fleetwood Mac’s aching ballad ‘Landslide,’ penned by Stevie Nicks in 1975, has gracefully crumbled onto the Billboard Hot 100 at #41, its first appearance ever.

The catalyst? A poignant sync in the Stranger Things finale, unleashing a digital avalanche of sentimental TikToks.

This isn’t the Mac’s first nostalgic resurrection; ‘Dreams’ famously rode a wave of skateboarding and cranberry juice back to zeitgeist in 2020.

Now, ‘Landslide’ finds its moment, proving that some songs aren’t released, but lie in wait, gathering emotional moss until the perfect cultural tremor sets them free.

The music streams, the legend grows, and a timeless track finally gets its charted epitaph.