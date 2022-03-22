Lismore locals dump a truckload of flood-damaged crap on Scott Morrison’s lawn

Flood effected Lismore residents made a 700km trek to Kirribilli to dump flood-damaged belongings on Scotty’s front lawn.

Fed-up protesters have made the journey from Lismore to Sydney to dump a truckload of flood-damaged items from their houses on Scott Morrison’s lawn, to point out his apparent disregard for climate action.

According to the AAP, the group of protesters were stopped by police before they could get to Scotty’s front door, so they made the rest of the journey on foot, carrying damaged pieces of houses, children’s’ toys, and unsalvageable furniture.

Following the catastrophic floods, Scott Morrison said he hopes coal power plants will run for as long as possible, despite the constant disasters that are destroying the country he is employed to protect.

The PM took a trip up to Lismore to visit the community affected by the floods, but instead of taking time to talk to the community about the impact of the disaster, he enforced a strict no-photo policy and avoided speaking to locals.

Lismore residents weren’t happy with Scotty’s shallow PR tour of the town, spurring their 700km journey, bearing gifts of mouldy carpet and other unusable items.

Residents of Lismore gather in a peaceful protest outside Kirribilli House. The truck full of flood soiled rubbish they brought with them has been impounded by police who have also closed the road. #ClimateCrisis #LismoreFloods pic.twitter.com/xVNK6pjxmH — Incidentally Sydney (@walksinsydney) March 20, 2022

“Scott Morrison came to Lismore and refused to speak to us. He snuck in through the backdoor and had a curated experience,” protestor Kudra Ricketts told the AAP. “None of us are safe from the effects of climate change while our government continues to … subsidise fossil fuel companies.”

A second Lismore local, Kate Stroud, told the ABC, “I want [Scott Morrison] to understand the level of loss our community has been through… Imagine piles 50 times this size outside every house.”

Better organise a council cleanup Scotty – if you know how.