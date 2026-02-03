Here are the set times and the setlist for Florence + The Machine’s Everybody Scream Tour

Florence + The Machine are back on the road for the Everybody Scream Tour

Florence Welch and her band are finally returning to the stage with the Everybody Scream Tour, celebrating their sixth album of the same name.

Dropped on Halloween 2025, Everybody Scream has already been called a “joyful exorcism,” mixing Florence’s signature ethereal art-rock with the raw, primal energy fans have been missing since Dance Fever in 2022.

The tour kicks off on February 6, 2026, in Belfast, before hitting the UK’s biggest arenas and then heading across the Atlantic for a massive North American run. Expect an evening of dramatic choreography, shimmering spectacle, and that communal catharsis only Florence can deliver.

New tracks like the thunderous ‘Everybody Scream’ and the haunting ‘Witch Dance’ are already live favourites, and diehards will be thrilled to hear deep cuts like ‘Which Witch’ alongside the essential anthems that define a Florence show.

Set Times (approx.)

Doors: 6:30 PM



Support Act: 7:30 PM



Florence + The Machine: 8:45 PM



Special Guests

UK & Europe: Paris Paloma



North America (April): Rachel Chinouriri / Sofia Isella



North America (May): CMAT / Mannequin Pussy



Florence + The Machine Everybody Scream – Official Setlist

Act I: The Awakening

Everybody Scream



Strangeness and Charm



Seven Devils



Witch Dance



One of the Greats



Which Witch



Howl



Act II: The Descent

Blinding

Perfume and Milk

Buckle

King



The Old Religion



My Love



Drink Deep



Act III: The Ritual

Heavy In Your Arms



What Kind of Man



Cosmic Love



Kraken



Sympathy Magic



Encore

Queen of Peace



You Can Have It All



And Love



Dog Days Are Over (Extended Outro)