Here are the set times and the setlist for Florence + The Machine’s Everybody Scream Tour

TM

by Tammy Moir

Florence + The Machine are back on the road for the Everybody Scream Tour

Florence Welch and her band are finally returning to the stage with the Everybody Scream Tour, celebrating their sixth album of the same name.

Dropped on Halloween 2025, Everybody Scream has already been called a “joyful exorcism,” mixing Florence’s signature ethereal art-rock with the raw, primal energy fans have been missing since Dance Fever in 2022.

The tour kicks off on February 6, 2026, in Belfast, before hitting the UK’s biggest arenas and then heading across the Atlantic for a massive North American run. Expect an evening of dramatic choreography, shimmering spectacle, and that communal catharsis only Florence can deliver.

New tracks like the thunderous ‘Everybody Scream’ and the haunting ‘Witch Dance’ are already live favourites, and diehards will be thrilled to hear deep cuts like ‘Which Witch’ alongside the essential anthems that define a Florence show.

Set Times (approx.)

Doors: 6:30 PM

Support Act: 7:30 PM

Florence + The Machine: 8:45 PM

Special Guests

UK & Europe: Paris Paloma

North America (April): Rachel Chinouriri / Sofia Isella

North America (May): CMAT / Mannequin Pussy

Florence + The Machine Everybody Scream – Official Setlist

Act I: The Awakening

Everybody Scream

Strangeness and Charm

Seven Devils

Witch Dance

One of the Greats

Which Witch

Howl

Act II: The Descent

Blinding

Perfume and Milk

Buckle

King

The Old Religion

My Love

Drink Deep

Act III: The Ritual

Heavy In Your Arms

What Kind of Man

Cosmic Love

Kraken

Sympathy Magic

Encore

Queen of Peace

You Can Have It All

And Love

Dog Days Are Over (Extended Outro)

 

