Here are the set times and the setlist for Florence + The Machine’s Everybody Scream Tour

Florence + The Machine are back on the road for the Everybody Scream Tour
Florence Welch and her band are finally returning to the stage with the Everybody Scream Tour, celebrating their sixth album of the same name.
Dropped on Halloween 2025, Everybody Scream has already been called a “joyful exorcism,” mixing Florence’s signature ethereal art-rock with the raw, primal energy fans have been missing since Dance Fever in 2022.
The tour kicks off on February 6, 2026, in Belfast, before hitting the UK’s biggest arenas and then heading across the Atlantic for a massive North American run. Expect an evening of dramatic choreography, shimmering spectacle, and that communal catharsis only Florence can deliver.
New tracks like the thunderous ‘Everybody Scream’ and the haunting ‘Witch Dance’ are already live favourites, and diehards will be thrilled to hear deep cuts like ‘Which Witch’ alongside the essential anthems that define a Florence show.
Set Times (approx.)
Doors: 6:30 PM
Support Act: 7:30 PM
Florence + The Machine: 8:45 PM
Special Guests
UK & Europe: Paris Paloma
North America (April): Rachel Chinouriri / Sofia Isella
North America (May): CMAT / Mannequin Pussy
Florence + The Machine Everybody Scream – Official Setlist
Act I: The Awakening
Everybody Scream
Strangeness and Charm
Seven Devils
Witch Dance
One of the Greats
Which Witch
Howl
Act II: The Descent
Blinding
Perfume and Milk
Buckle
King
The Old Religion
My Love
Drink Deep
Act III: The Ritual
Heavy In Your Arms
What Kind of Man
Cosmic Love
Kraken
Sympathy Magic
Encore
Queen of Peace
You Can Have It All
And Love
Dog Days Are Over (Extended Outro)