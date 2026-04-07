Florence + The Machine bring Planned Parenthood into the Everybody Scream tour

Florence is turning the tour into something bigger than just the show

Florence + The Machine’s partnership with Planned Parenthood is shaping up as a key part of the 2026 Everybody Scream tour.

At a bunch of North American dates, you’ll spot Planned Parenthood booths set up around the concourse — usually near merch or high-traffic areas.

Local volunteers are there handing out info on reproductive health, pointing people toward services, and giving fans a way to get involved on the ground.

It’s not just visibility either. A portion of ticket sales from many shows is being directed toward reproductive health organisations, alongside specific tour merch with proceeds going to the same places.

The whole thing ties pretty closely into the Everybody Scream theme. Florence has been framing the “scream” as a kind of collective release – especially for women and marginalised groups – and that carries through into the live show.

There’s usually a moment where she leans into that messaging on stage, encouraging the crowd to show up for each other.

It also builds on what she’s been doing for a while now. Florence was part of the “I’m For Planned Parenthood” campaign back in 2025, and has spoken more openly in recent years about her own experiences with healthcare, which has clearly fed into this next step.

If you’re heading along, it’s worth keeping an eye out for the booths, you can usually sign up for updates, grab some limited bits like stickers or badges, and get a better sense of what’s happening locally.