Flume & JPEGMAFIA Rewrite the Rules in ‘We Live in a Society

Experimental sounds, unexpected features, and pure chaos.

After teasing fans with “Track 1” last week, Flume and JPEGMAFIA have unveiled their full collaborative EP, We Live in a Society, out this Friday (May 2).

The four-track project includes the hypnotic “Is It Real” featuring rising R&B star Ravyn Lenae, alongside two fresh cuts—“AI Girlfriend” and “The Ocean Is Fake.”

This isn’t the duo’s first rodeo—they previously linked up on Flume’s Hi This Is Flume (2019) and JPEG’s I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (2024).

The EP’s lead single arrived with a trippy James Blagden-directed video, capturing the spontaneous energy of their studio sessions.

Flume, who’s been low-key since his 2022 Hottest 100 win with “Say Nothing,” described revisiting his vault of unreleased tracks as “cathartic.”

Meanwhile, JPEGMAFIA continues his experimental streak, proving once again why he’s hip-hop’s most unpredictable force.

Brace yourselves—this collab is as wild as it sounds.