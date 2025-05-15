Shredders, metal heads and tone freaks – Fenders latest drop is built for you

King V, Gold Sparkle, Silver Sparkle and small-but-serious amps – FMIC just delivered the drop

Today, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) rolled out a tight lineup of new gear – built with precision, packed with personality, and clearly aimed at players who like their tone loud and their style louder.

First up, Jackson is giving a fresh coat of Gloss Black to the Scott Ian Signature KVXT, and it’s exactly the kind of finish that screams stage-ready.

With gold hardware, gold speed knobs, high-output humbuckers and a bound rosewood fingerboard built for speed, it’s a thrash guitar through and through.

Add the classic three-ply pickguard and old-school Jackson logo, and you’ve got a workhorse that nods to heritage while keeping up with modern punch.

If you’re plugging in something with this much grit, you’ll need an amp to match – EVH’s 5150 Iconic Series 15W EL34 1×10 Combo.

This thing’s small but serious, delivering all the growling gain and clean-to-crunch tone shaping that made Eddie Van Halen a legend.

A custom-voiced Celestion 10” speaker powers the punch, while one EL34 power tube and ECC83 preamp section make sure your tone stays articulate even when the gain’s cranked.

Versatile, compact, and unapologetically loud.

And for those who favour shimmer over shred, Gretsch is keeping things stylish with the G5230T Electromatic Sparkle Jet FT—now available in Gold Sparkle and Silver Sparkle finishes.

It’s fitted with a Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a chambered mahogany body with maple top for that unmistakable Gretsch clarity.

The brand also released a video featuring LA guitarist Arianna Powell (Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo), showing just how much tone and playability this guitar packs in at an accessible price.

Whether you’re chasing classic metal, modern gain, or vintage glam, FMIC’s latest drop has all bases covered.

Practical, powerful, and full of character—these are tools built to play, not just to pose.