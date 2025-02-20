Fontaines D.C. New Single ‘It’s Amazing To Be Young’ Out Now

The Dublin Quintet alt-rockers Fontaines D.C. have a new single out now, and a music video not too far away

The Dublin alt-rock outfit have had a stellar run of releases recently.

With last year’s critically acclaimed album ‘Romance’ becoming a smash hit globally.

Tracks like ‘Favourite’ and ‘Starburster’ also attracted a media following after they became involved in social media trends.

Well, ahead of their scheduled Australia tour they have a new single to share.

‘It’s Amazing To Be Young’ is out now on whatever platform you use to fill your head with sound.

And if you want to listen with your eyes, they have a music video not too far away.

The new single continues the band’s signature sound that blends post-punk intensity with poetic lyricism, a combination that has earned them a devoted following since their 2019 debut album ‘Dogrel.’

Frontman Grian Chatten’s distinctive vocal delivery remains the centerpiece, navigating themes of youth and disillusionment with characteristic Irish literary flair.

This release comes as Fontaines D.C. prepare to embark on their Australian tour dates, where they’ll be showcasing material from across their growing discography to audiences down under.

The band has been riding a wave of momentum following ‘Romance,’ which saw them evolve their sound while maintaining the raw energy that first brought them critical acclaim.

The accompanying music video, directed by longtime collaborator Hugh Mulhern, is expected to drop next week, offering fans a visual complement to the band’s latest sonic exploration.

The single was recorded during the ‘Romance’ sessions but was held back as a standalone release, according to recent band interviews.

Bassist Conor Deegan described the track as “capturing something essential about the contradiction of youth – both its beauty and its struggle.”

The band’s Australian tour will see them playing venues in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth throughout June, with several dates already sold out.

To grab tickets or find out more visit here.