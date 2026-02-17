Foo Fighters announce massive Aus/NZ tour

The Foo is coming!

Rock royalty Foo Fighters are set to ignite stadiums across Australia and New Zealand this summer, announcing their highly anticipated Take Cover tour for November 2026 and January 2027.

Fresh off a historic, sold-out performance in Tasmania, their first ever in Launceston, the band is making good on frontman Dave Grohl’s promise to return before his birthday.

The nine-date stadium run will hit major cities and regional centres alike, including first-time visits to Townsville and Newcastle.

In New Zealand, the band will christen Christchurch’s new state-of-the-art stadium.

True to their ethos of championing local talent, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have handpicked a diverse lineup of sixteen rising acts to join them each night.

With a reputation for marathon, career-spanning sets and nine #1 albums in Australia alone, demand is expected to be colossal for the band’s triumphant return down under.

The best part? Every show is licensed for all age attendees! Perfect for a family outing.

You can pick up tickets for this momentous tour here!

Foo Fighters Tour Dates

Thursday 5 November 2026

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Mini Skirt (Byron Bay)

Saturday 7 November 2026

​Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD

​With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney)

Tuesday 10 November 2026

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart)

Thursday 12 November 2026

​McDonalds Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

​With special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney)

Saturday 14 November 2026

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne)

Tuesday 17 November 2026

​Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA

​With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston)

Tuesday 19 January 2027

​One New Zealand Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​Licensed All Ages ​

​With special guests Dartz (Wellington) + Seek Help! (Dunedin)

Friday 22 January 2027

​Western Springs Stadium | Auckland, NZ

​With special guests Dick Move (Auckland) + Ringlets (Auckland)

Monday 25 January 2027

​HBF Park | Perth, WA

​With special guests Southern River Band (Perth) + Last Quokka (Perth)