Foo Fighters Reportedly Tap Ilan Rubin as New Drummer

The Foo Fighters may have found their new permanent drummer, with reports pointing to Nine Inch Nails’ Ilan Rubin taking up the sticks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, anonymous sources have confirmed Rubin is joining the band—though no official word has come from the Foos or Rubin just yet.

The news follows the recent departure of Josh Freese, who joined the band in 2023 after the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

