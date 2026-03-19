Foo Fighters to stream their intimate Dublin church show this Easter Monday

Consider the Foo, Fought.

Foo Fighters are bringing the sacred and the profane together this Easter Monday by streaming their intimate Dublin church show to the world.

The band, who kicked off a run of small UK and Ireland dates last month at St. James’ Church, will broadcast the performance globally on April 6.

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“It’s gonna get loud…,” the band teased, promising a set that blends tracks from their upcoming album Your Favorite Toy with classic hits.

The show, which originally took place on February 22, will air on Ireland’s RTÉ 2 and be available to stream worldwide via the RTÉ Player at 9:30pm BST.

Fans can expect rarities like ‘A320,’ played live for the first time since 2000, alongside staples such as ‘Everlong’ and ‘My Hero’.

The broadcast offers a global audience a pew-side seat to witness the raw power of the rock titans in a uniquely hallowed setting.