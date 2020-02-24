Foo Fighters tease the return of their self-curated music festival Cal Jam

For a band that doesn’t do anything half-assed, Foo Fighters seem to be teasing something mega.

In a recent post, Dave Grohl and co seem to be teasing a return of their Cal Jam festival.

The Foo Fighters official Instagram posted an image teasing the return of the band’s self-curated music festival, Cal Jam.

The self-made and self-run ‘Jam’ came to prominence in 2017-18 when the Foo’s decided to put on a festival of their favourite bands and friends. With a group as well-travelled as the Foo’s, this inevitably had some huge names. Among them were Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, Iggy Pop, and many many more.

Unlike the previous Jams, the Instagram post seems to be teasing a change in location. With a large D.C., it looks like Grohl will be returning to where his music career begun with his first band Scream. With the simple caption, ‘Coming Soon’, we are still yet to see what could possibly be in store.

2020 is already looking to be a massive year for the band. Marking the 25th anniversary of the band, a tour is planned to visit all the same spots as the first Foo’s tour back in 1995. The Van Tour will have the band “hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trail-blazed in a Dodge van all those years ago”.

With a new album also on the way, The Foo Fighters are once again showing us why they’re one of the hardest working and biggest stadium acts in the world.

See the teaser below: