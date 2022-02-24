Foo Fighters’ stadium show in Geelong goes on sale today

It could be time for a road trip because the Foo Fighters are playing a huge stadium rock show next week in Geelong.

What better way is there to kick COVID to the curb than with a visit from everybody’s favourite 12-time Grammy Award winning US rock ‘n’ roll band, the Foo Fighters! Not to mention everybody’s favourite dude with the best attitude, David bloody Grohl.

The Foo Fighters will be bringing their electric live show to Australia next month for a huge event at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium, all thanks to the Victorian Government’s Always Live initiative, spear-headed by the late great Michael Gudinski.

The performance will be the inaugural live music at the Geelong stadium and will be a one-off event occurring on Friday, March 4.

This will be the band’s first Australian gig since 2018, and the first full-capacity arena show by an international artist in Australia since the pandemic erupted.

The Foo Fighters share a storied history with their Australian audience. They first visited in 1996 off their debut album and have returned a generous 12 times.

In 2006, during the Beaconsfield mining disaster, trapped miner Brant Webb requested a Foo Fighters album to listen to. When Dave Grohl found out he promised to meet Webb, and proceeded to dedicate an instrumental track, entitled The Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners, on the album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. Talk about dedication!

If you needed any more reasons to headbang your way to Victoria, this show will be supported by two of Australia’s greatest punk rock bands: Amyl & The Sniffers and The Meanies.

Bless the Foo Fighters for satisfying Australia’s endless thirst for top-notch live music.

Thankfully, as part of the Always Live initiative, icons of Australia’s music scene, emerging local favourite, and international legends will perform at Victoria’s specially curated venues.

Tickets go on sale TODAY at midday AEST Friday, February 25.