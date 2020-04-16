Four Tet shares a huge Spotify playlist of everything he’s ever worked on

One of the pioneers of electronic music over the past two decades, Four Tet, is creating a Spotify playlist featuring as many of his own tracks and contributions as possible.

Kieran Hebden made the announcement via an Instagram post earlier today. So far, the playlist features 531 tracks and includes most of his Four Tet discography, as well as various collaborations with other artists.

Four Tet has created a playlist built from all of his pieces that he can find on Spotify. So far, it stands at a whopping 531 tracks.

Some of the additions date as far back as 1995, from Hebden’s post-rock band, Fridge. The playlist also features Four Tet’s extensive list of remixes, tackling Radiohead, Aphex Twin and Jon Hopkins.

Unfortunately, due to streaming unavailabilities, there are some absentees. The most notable of these include the debut Four Tet album, as well as his collaborations with the esteemed but enigmatic electronic artist, Burial.

You can read Hebden’s post below. Meanwhile, check out the full playlist here.