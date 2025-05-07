Take Them Out (Again)! Franz Ferdinand’s long-awaited Aussie return

Seven years later, the dance-rock revolution is back.

After seven years, Scotland’s iconic rockers Franz Ferdinand are storming back to Australia this November and December, bringing their electrifying live show and their latest album, The Human Fear, to stages nationwide.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the tour kicks off in Perth (Nov 26), with stops at Brisbane’s Riverstage (Nov 29), Thirroul’s Anita’s Theatre (Dec 2), and iconic outdoor shows at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens (Nov 28) and Sydney Opera House Forecourt (Dec 3).

The Human Fear—their sixth album—delivers the band’s signature art-rock swagger with infectious hooks, as heard in singles ‘Night or Day’ and ‘Audacious’.

With new members Audrey Tait and Dino Bardot adding fresh energy, Franz Ferdinand remains a powerhouse, boasting 10M+ albums sold, 2.5B streams, and a legacy of Grammy nods and Brit Awards.

Joining them are rising stars Teenage Dads (fresh off their #1 debut album) and garage-punk dynamos Delivery, ensuring an unforgettable night of indie-rock euphoria.

🎟 Presale (Frontier Members): Mon 12 May, 10am local

🎟 General Sale: Wed 14 May, 10am local