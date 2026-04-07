Freddie Bourne on grief, Chinese food, and why his new single refuses to be sad

The Good, The Bad, and The Buffet.

For the better part of half a decade, Freddie Bourne was stuck in a cruel paradox.

The New Jersey-born, Midwest-based musician watched his own career take a backseat to his day job as an entertainment journalist, interviewing the very artists whose lives mirrored the one he’d abandoned.

That pent-up jealousy and detached depression could have curdled into bitterness. Instead, it ignited a creative fire, and the result is the quietly stunning single, ‘Crying Alone in a Chinese Buffet.’

Bourne has never been a one-note artist. From fronting high school bands at The Stone Pony to experimental pop on 2020’s acclaimed The Troubled Boy at the Bonfire Disco, he’s always blended blue-eyed soul with atmospheric production.

But this new track, born from a 2023 iPhone note and finished in a Dallas studio with producer Eddie “Hudsy” Hudson, feels like his most honest transmission yet.

The title isn’t hyperbole. Bourne recounts a real memory from his early 20s, shortly after the painful loss of his mother.

Following the gut-punch of opening her empty safety deposit box, he sought refuge in a Chinese buffet, a childhood comfort zone, only to find himself isolated and weeping in a room built for joy.

That image of holding grief and comfort in the same breath is the song’s emotional core.

Musically, the track defies its somber origin story. Hudsy handles nearly every instrument, and together they’ve refused to wallow.

Instead of “sad boy soul,” Bourne delivers something that sounds fun, buoyant, collaborative, and laced with an unexpected, hard-won positivity.

“Just don’t let the bad take a majority stake,” he sings, and you believe him.

After five years of forcing nothing, Freddie Bourne sounds free. An A+ return from an artist finally proud to open a new chapter.