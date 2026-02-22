Freddie Gibbs is offering VIP Karate Classes before his shows

Clearly, Freddie’s been watching too many Bruce Lee movies.

Freddie Gibbs is adding a new layer to the concert experience, offering fans the chance to trade mosh pits for martial arts.

As part of the VIP package for his upcoming Last Rabbit tour, the rapper is selling access to a 45-minute pre-show karate masterclass.

Priced at USD$150 and available through the Posh app via password-protected emails, the “dojo session” promises professional instruction.

While it remains unclear if Gibbs will be trading his mic for a gi or simply cheering from the sidelines, the package guarantees attendees won’t leave empty-handed.

Each VIP ticket includes an exclusive karate gi and belt, plus a signed vinyl copy of Alfredo 2.

It’s an unexpected pivot for the Indiana rhymer, who is blending hip-hop with high-kicks for a truly unique meet-up.