Fresh Tees Turns Up the Heat on Local Art with Wearable Collab for COLLECT 2025

Now, they’re turning up the volume on local collaboration, teaming up with The Lock-Up for their flagship fundraising exhibition, COLLECT 2025.

Following their April acquisition of beloved Newcastle print and retail hub BLANKStore—now operating as BLANKStore by Fresh Tees—the crew has been actively finding new ways to plug into the city’s creative community.

This year, The Lock-Up invited them to collaborate on limited edition tees for this year’s COLLECT, featuring original artwork by celebrated Newcastle-based multidisciplinary artist Ellie Hannon.

Known for her emotionally resonant, community-rooted practice, Hannon’s works are grounded in personal and political storytelling, often exploring themes of place, connection, autonomy, and care.

Originally created using oil stick and pigment, her featured artwork has been faithfully recreated into a screenprint at Fresh’s Marrickville studio—transforming a gallery work into something you can literally wear out of the building.

It’s not just about printing tees—it’s about showing up for artists and finding creative ways to support and amplify their work beyond traditional platforms.

Running from 7 June to 10 August, COLLECT 2025 showcases over 100 artists from Newcastle, the Hunter, and The Lock-Up’s wider artistic community.

Curated by Andrea Grljusic, the exhibition is known for spotlighting both established and emerging names, with all works available to purchase in-gallery and online—40% of sales go directly to supporting The Lock-Up’s artistic programming.

This year’s exhibition also includes the return of COLLECT: Focus, curated by Malvika Satelkar, which hones in on multidisciplinary and experimental practices from two emerging local artists.

For Fresh Tees, this partnership with The Lock-Up is a natural extension of their ethos: collaborative, community-first, and proudly local.

The limited edition tees are more than merch—they’re a piece of Newcastle’s creative heartbeat.

Check out more info about Fresh Tees here and COLLECT 2025 here.