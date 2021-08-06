Every single painting from Mexican revolutionist Frida Kahlo is now yours to keep in a 624-page hardcover book.

Publishers TASCHEN has unveiled their latest art book mammoth, Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings. For fans of Kahlo, self-portraits, Mexican or modern art, this is a coffee table essential.

The book contains all of her paintings, as well as diary entries, photographs, and more rare content for those after a glimpse of the artist’s world and perspective.

Frida’s journey to become a master painter is a tumultuous tale. Age 18 in 1925, she was involved in a serious bus accident that left her bedridden for three months and plagued with health issues for the rest of her life.

During her time in recovery, Kahlo taught herself to paint, revealing a keen eye for detail, a striking understanding of colour, and a particular love for self-portraits.

When on her feet again, Kahlo had an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow Mexican painter, Diego Rivera. During this time, Frida’s style and perspective evolved, becoming more surreal and abstract. She also became a pioneer of feminism, sexuality, and the politics of gender, cementing her place as a key figure in modern art.

In the book, you can observe much more than all 152 of Frida’s paintings. The XXL monograph is filled with diary entries, letters, quotes, and an illustrated biography, all rarely accessible to the public.

