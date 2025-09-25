You can now walk around Frida Kahlo’s basement

From a kitchen mural to a basement hideaway, experience the artist’s private world.

The legendary story of Frida Kahlo gains a profound new chapter with the opening of the Casa Kahlo Museum, an intimate family residence that unveils the artist’s private world.

Located near the famous Casa Azul in Coyoacán, this “Casa Roja” (Red House) was the home of Frida’s parents and later her sister, Cristina.

The museum reveals the human behind the icon. Visitors can explore Frida’s basement sanctuary, her refuge from marital storms, where she kept treasured objects like a childhood microscope.

The kitchen showcases the only murals she ever painted, recently restored after being hidden for decades.

Curated with personal anecdotes from her descendants, the exhibits highlight her close family bonds, particularly with her photographer father and caregiver sister.

By focusing on her origins, the Casa Kahlo Museum offers a poignant, behind-the-scenes look at the formative influences that shaped one of the world’s most beloved artists.