From Brat to Bold: Charli XCX’s Next Era Emerges

Charli XCX is diving into uncharted territory with a bold, genre-defying new album.

Charli XCX has shared tantalising studio footage, hinting at a new record that promises to be “really different and fresh.”

Her collaborators confirm the project is taking a daring turn, far removed from her last era.

October 5th saw Charli post a brief, five-second studio clip, layered with suspenseful, horror-tinged strings that crescendo then abruptly stop. While it’s unclear whether this snippet is part of the new album, it signals a shift in mood: darker, sharper, and deliberately uncharted.

Producer Finn Keane, who worked on Brat, confirmed the record is deep in progress, calling it “really amazing… and really fresh.”

Charli herself has suggested this next chapter could defy expectations, even joking that it might “probably be a flop.” Yet, that fearless willingness to risk conventional success is central to her artistry.

Brat(2024) gripped the internet in a choke-hold, spreading like wildfire across TikTok, X, and countless fan communities, cementing Charli as a cultural touchstone of her generation.

Refusing to repeat herself, she embraces reinvention, delving into unfamiliar sounds and textures, while collaborators A.G. Cook, Finn Keane, and George Daniel, her husband, describe the new project as “anti-Brat,” signalling a bold departure from the era that propelled her to internet ubiquity.

Fans of Charli’s fearless approach can expect surprises. Her last mixtape, Brat, evolved into a cultural moment, inspiring trends and even finding playful references.

Now, Charli appears poised to pivot again, channelling cinematic, avant-garde influences alongside her pop instincts. Outside of music, she continues to explore acting projects.

From the adventure-comedy Sacrifice to the A24 feature The Moment, she further blends her artistic identity across mediums.

Charli XCX’s next album promises a thrilling leap into the unknown, merging bold sonic experimentation with her unmistakable voice.

Stay tuned for more updates and studio insights as the new era unfolds.