Gabrielle Sira leans into post-breakup chaos on new single ‘is it wrong?’

The Sydney R&B artist is celebrating the release with two hometown shows this week.

Sydney R&B artist Gabrielle Sira is done crying over the breakup.

Her latest single, ‘is it wrong?’, sees the singer move away from the wistful romance of ‘green’ and the lingering heartbreak of ‘call’, instead diving headfirst into jealousy, frustration and the slightly unhinged thoughts that tend to arrive after a relationship falls apart.

Produced alongside Deja Miru, the track leans further into Sira’s R&B roots, pairing smooth vocals with a slick funk bassline that gives the song a playful edge. It’s a little sharper, a little bolder and easily her most confident release so far.

While the track taps into some heavy emotions, it never loses its sense of fun. Sira describes it as an amalgamation of the feelings that follow a breakup and the self-questioning that comes with it – existential, but still sassy.

Hailing from Sydney’s southwest, Sira has steadily been building a catalogue of honest, emotionally driven R&B, drawing influence from artists like H.E.R, Alex Isley, Olivia Dean and Ariana Grande.

She’s celebrating the release with two Sydney shows this week, including a Breaking Sound showcase at The Soda Factory and her official single launch at Five Dock RSL.

Joined by Ty and Migz, the launch will also mark the first time Sira performs a full set of original music live.

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For an artist whose first releases centred on love and longing, ‘is it wrong?’ feels like the moment Sira stops looking back and starts saying exactly what’s on her mind.