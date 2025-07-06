Post-Punk’s Last Stand: Gang of Four Exits with a Razor-Sharp Finale

49 years of dissent, distilled into one night.

On July 5, 2025, post-punk pioneers Gang of Four played their final show at Amsterdam’s Paradiso, closing the curtain on a revolutionary 49-year career with a blistering performance of their seminal 1979 debut, Entertainment!, in full.

The “Long Goodbye” tour, featuring founding members Jon King (vocals) and Hugo Burnham (drums), alongside Gail Greenwood (L7, Belly) on bass and Ted Leo on guitar, was a fiery farewell to the band that reshaped punk with Marxist funk and jagged guitars.

The setlist spanned their confrontational classics, from Damaged Goods to I Love a Man in a Uniform (a song once banned during the Falklands War) before ending with an encore of Armalite Rifle and Waiting For My Elevator.

Emotional tributes punctuated the night, honouring late guitarist Andy Gill (d. 2020) and bassist Dave Allen (d. April 2025), whose absence loomed large.

A 2021 tribute album, The Problem of Leisure, had already cemented their legacy, with covers by Flea, Tom Morello, and IDLES.

Now, with amps unplugged, their dissonant revolution echoes into history.