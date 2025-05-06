Gears of War: Reloaded lands August 26 – and yep, it’s coming to PlayStation

Whether you’re a longtime Xbox vet or new on PlayStation, Gears has never looked better

Microsoft has just announced Gears of War: Reloaded, a slick remaster of the original 2006 game, and for the first time in the series’ history, it’s launching on PlayStation.

Set for release on August 26, the game is headed to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5, with full cross-play and a bunch of visual upgrades in tow.

Built to mark the lead-up to the franchise’s 20th anniversary in 2026, Reloaded brings with it 4K resolution, 120 FPS multiplayer, Dolby Atmos, and zero loading screens during the campaign. And yes, if you’ve still got your Ultimate Edition tucked away digitally, you’ll be getting a free upgrade—codes are rolling out via Xbox DM ahead of release.

The campaign supports two-player co-op (including split-screen), and multiplayer can host up to eight players across platforms, no Microsoft account required—though logging in does unlock cross-progression and the ability to send invites across systems. “We’re opening that door to more players than ever,” said The Coalition’s Mike Crump.

It’s a win for anyone who missed the original wave—or just wants to chainsaw through a Locust horde in eye-watering detail. Whether you’re riding shotgun on Xbox or finally diving in on PlayStation, it’s a good time to be a Gears fan.

Ready to relive the chaos?