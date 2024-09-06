Green Room with Sycco

Sycco chills out in the Green Room with Fortnite, proving a little R&R is key to the creative process

Sycco, aka Sasha McLeod, is redefining what it means to chill out backstage.

The 22-year-old First Nations singer, songwriter, and producer recently hung out in our green room for a session of Fortnite—highlighting why gaming is an essential part of her pre- and post-show routine.

Sycco explained that gaming helps clear her head, offering the ultimate R&R before she takes the stage.

Sycco’s debut album, Zorb, blends psychedelic rock, hyperpop, and high-energy electronic dance music.

Known for her acid-fried garage rock sound, Zorb shines brightly with its syrupy sonic textures and synth-driven pop.

Sycco co-wrote and co-produced every track, collaborating with big names like Chrome Sparks, Flume, and Mallrat.

Inspired by the chaotic beauty of her early 20s and sharehouse life in Brisbane, Zorb offers a luminescent journey through love, independence, and deep friendships.

Step into Sycco’s world and enjoy the ride!

