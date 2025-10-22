Geese turn a flat tyre into a fundraiser at their Denver Show

How a flat tyre and a fan named Grant made a Denver concert legendary.

The road to rock glory is often paved with mishaps, but Brooklyn’s Geese have a knack for turning misfortune into magic.

During their Denver stop at the Gothic Theatre, the band didn’t just deliver a blistering set in support of their acclaimed album ‘Getting Killed,’ they turned a literal roadblock into a moment of communal charity.

After a flat tyre threatened to deflate their journey, the indie quintet decided to raffle the battered rubber onstage, donating all proceeds to the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

The lucky winner, a fan named Grant, received a celebratory on-stage phone call from frontman Cameron Winter during the encore.

Elevating the night further, Geese unleashed the live tour debut of the fan-favourite anthem ‘First World Warrior,’ proving that even with a flat, this band knows how to soar.