Gene Simmons’ KISS Fortune Unveiled

How Simmons turned KISS anthems into annuities and secured his family’s future without a walker in sight.

Gene Simmons, the iconic KISS bassist and shrewd businessman, has meticulously built a financial empire, ensuring his family’s prosperity for generations.

With a net worth of $400 million, Simmons attributes his success to lessons from his mother, diversification into crypto, real estate, stocks, and commodities, and an unapologetic ethos of frugality he reframes as intelligence.

“When somebody says I’m cheap, I say, ‘Thank you. I’m smart, bitch,'” he declared on The HoneyDew podcast.

His philosophy extends to parenting: he denied his children allowances, insisting they earn through chores to understand money’s value.

Despite selling KISS’s catalogue for $300 million to Pophouse Entertainment in 2024, Simmons claims the move was a “natural” step after half a century of touring, not a cash grab.

He continues monetising his legacy through ventures like the $12,500 “Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience“, proving his mantra: “Living well is the best revenge.”