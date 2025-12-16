George Harrison’s ‘Give Me Love’ finally gets an official music video

More than 50 years later, George Harrison’s quiet prayer is reimagined through a new generation’s eyes.

Over five decades after its release, ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ has received its first official music video.

The project adds a carefully considered new chapter to George Harrison’s solo legacy without disturbing its spiritual core.

Originally released in 1973 as the opening track and lead single from Living in the Material World, ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ became Harrison’s second U.S. No. 1 solo hit, following ‘My Sweet Lord.’

Long regarded as one of his most intimate compositions, Harrison famously described the song not as pop music, but as a prayer.

A direct appeal for humility, clarity, and spiritual grounding during a period of intense personal reflection.

The newly unveiled video is directed by actor, musician and now filmmaker maker Finn Wolfhard.

Did someone say triple threat?

The Stranger Things star’s approach favours reverence over reinvention.

Built using stop-motion animation, the visual unfolds across the grounds of Friar Park, Harrison’s English estate and creative refuge from 1970 until his death in 2001.

Rather than forcing narrative structure, the film drifts through natural imagery and symbolic motion, echoing the song’s meditative stillness and emotional restraint.

Wolfhard emphasized the personal weight of the project, saying, “To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor. It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

The collaboration reflects a rare alignment of legacy stewardship and genuine artistic devotion.

Dhani Harrison praised Wolfhard’s sensitivity and vision, noting, “Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation… My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation.”

More than a visual accompaniment, the film acts as a quiet bridge between eras, inviting longtime fans and new listeners alike to revisit one of George Harrison’s most enduring spiritual statements.