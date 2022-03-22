George Saunders is set to release ‘Liberation Day’, a new short story collection

This October, Bloomsbury will publish George Saunders’ book of short stories, Liberation Day, his first collection in almost a decade.

Liberation Day is the first short story collection in almost ten years from George Saunders, since Tenth of December was published in 2013. Consisting of nine stories — four of which have never been published before — it is a book that lives and breathes in a world that seems to be losing its own grip on its own humanity.

His new collection is filled with his signature style of Black Mirror humour, entwining melancholy with hope. Saunders explores ideas of power, ethics, and justice, and cuts to the very core of what it means to live with our fellow humans.

Predominantly well known for his short works and essays, Saunders recently rose to the public’s attention with his experimental and surreal novel Lincoln in the Bardo, for which he won the Booker Prize in 2017.

Although he seems to steer away from social media, he isn’t shy in teaching his trade, or hiding away from his penchant for discussing all things literary, and has recently taken on his own weekly newsletter with Story Club.

Saunders says: “I’ve found these last few years riveting and strangely clarifying. Everything that’s always been happening to people on earth now seems to be happening … faster. I tried to get some of that percussive energy into Liberation Day, as well as some of the joy of being alive in such a strange, transitional, dangerous moment.”

Liberation Day is out 18 October 2022 via Bloomsbury.