Gibson and CRKD Drop a Les Paul Guitar Controller for Fortnite Festival, Guitar Hero, and Rock Band

Yes, it’s real. Yes, it’s everything you hoped for—and then some. And yes, it’s officially licensed by Gibson.

Time to dust off those shredding skills—Gibson and CRKD have teamed up to launch a brand-new Les Paul guitar controller, built for rhythm game fans who never quite let go of their Guitar Hero glory days.

There are two models up for grabs: the LP Black Tribal Encore Edition and the LP Blueberry Burst Pro Edition. Both bring back the familiar Les Paul silhouette, but with some modern upgrades.

And if CRKD sounds familiar, that’s because the team behind it originally helped develop the classic Guitar Hero and DJ Hero controllers that took over living rooms in the 2000s.

The Pro Edition packs in a Hall Effect Strum Bar with Haptic Feedback and mechanical fret buttons, while the Encore keeps things classic with standard fret buttons and a mechanical strum bar. Both models include an eight-button Navigation Hub (disguised as a toggle switch), rapid polling tech for ultra-fast response times, and modular upgradeable necks—so you can tweak your setup over time.

They’re available in two versions:

Multi-platform, compatible with PC, handhelds, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and even PlayStation 3 (in Legacy Mode).

Xbox-specific, built for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and mobile devices.

Price-wise, the Encore Edition comes in at £109.99 (£119.99 for Xbox), while the Pro Edition is £119.99 (£129.99 for Xbox). And if you pre-order through CRKD, you’ll score a free purple or orange ombre guitar strap and a collector’s pin—because nothing says “ready to rock” like a little extra flair.

Pre-orders are live now, with shipping set for June 2025.

Pre-order here