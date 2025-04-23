Gillian Anderson Announces Even Bolder Sequel to Her Book of Erotic Confessions

Gillian Anderson is back for more juicy confessions—and this time, she wants all your wildest fantasies

Gillian Anderson is back with an even bolder sequel to her smash-hit book of erotic confessions!

The Sex Education star has put out a call for anonymous submissions for a second volume of Want, her 2024 bestseller that celebrated women’s deepest desires.

Anderson promises this follow-up will be “more international, and even more daring,” building on the groundbreaking conversations sparked by the first book.

“Want gave thousands of women the freedom to talk about sex without shame,” she said.

“But it felt like just the beginning—there’s so much more to explore!”

The new anthology will once again collect steamy, unfiltered fantasies from women of all backgrounds—whether they’re “the Queen of Kink or have never been kissed.”

Submissions are open until 23 May, and Anderson is urging fans to hold nothing back.

The first book, inspired by Nancy Friday’s My Secret Garden and Anderson’s Sex Education role, became an instant bestseller, topping UK charts and landing in the New York Times top 10.

With Bloomsbury publishing again—and matching charitable donations to Women for Women International and War Child—this next instalment is set to push boundaries even further.

As Anderson says: “This time, I want to hear it all.”