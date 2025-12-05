Golden Hours find cosmic clarity on their latest single

A tease of what’s to come.

The band Golden Hours has unveiled their latest track, Heading for the Moon, the second song to surface from their forthcoming album Beyond Wires.

The record, due for release in early 2026 via Fuzz Club Records, follows their 2023 self-titled debut and showcases the band’s evolution into deeper territory.

Formed by seasoned musicians, Hákon Aðalsteinsson (guitar/vocals), Wim Janssens (bass/vocals), Tobias Humble (drums), and Rodrigo Fuentealba Palavacino (guitar), Golden Hours draws from a storied past including time in outfits such as Gang Of Four, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Tricky, and The Fuzztones.

‘Heading for the Moon’ delivers the band’s signature post‑punk thunder: jagged guitars drenched in fuzz, a pulsating rhythmic backbone, and vocals that combine urgency and introspection.

It’s a track that mirrors the band’s ambition, atmospheric yet grounded, chaotic yet controlled.

The rough‑around‑the‑edges production, partly influenced by sessions in a sprawling, eerie Brussels mansion, adds a ghostly undercurrent that makes the song both unsettling and irresistible.

As part of a 10‑track collection, ‘Heading for the Moon’ carries weight as a gateway into the darker, broader sonic landscapes that Golden Hours explore on Beyond Wires.

With intriguing guitar interplay, textured noise layers and a driving bass line, the song promises fans a ride through melancholy, distortion and raw emotional power, a stark contrast to polished mainstream rock.

For listeners craving post‑punk grit, psychedelic noise, and emotionally charged intensity, Golden Hours’ ‘Heading for the Moon’ is a compelling preview of what’s to come.

The full album drops 16th January, 2026, pre order it here.