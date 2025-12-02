Good Things Festival Hit by Last-Minute Cancellations From Two Major Acts

Two major acts withdraw from Good Things Festival after sudden family emergencies.

While many of us are gearing up to what looks like a scorcher of a weekend with an equally hot lineup of some of the industry’s heaviest hitters, fans can expect to miss Knocked Loose and The All-American Rejects.

Both bands have stepped away from Good Things Festival due to last-minute family emergencies. The festival has amended their new lineup.

Festival organisers broke the news first, reminding fans that life’s unpredictability sometimes forces even the most prepared artists to change course.

Their statement emphasised unity, compassion, and the shared spirit that defines live music communities, particularly during moments of disappointment.

The All-American Rejects later shared a message explaining that a sudden family loss has made it impossible for them to travel.

They expressed heartbreak at missing the opportunity to reconnect with Australian fans for the first time since 2009, while thanking supporters for their patience and understanding.

Knocked Loose echoed the sentiment, apologising for withdrawing from the festival and their scheduled headline shows.

The band stressed that canceling is always a last resort, but family must take priority, adding that plans for a return visit are already underway.

To fill the unexpected gaps, Good Things Festival has added Stand Atlantic and Alpha Wolf to the lineup.

Fans can follow festival channels for ongoing updates.