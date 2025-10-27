Google debuts AI Fitness Coach in revamped Fitbit App

The new ‘Ask Coach’ feature uses Gemini to provide deep, conversational insights into your sleep, fitness, and vitals.

The Fitbit app is undergoing its most profound transformation yet, evolving from a data dashboard into a proactive AI wellness partner.

For Fitbit Premium subscribers, a new Gemini-powered “Health Coach” is stepping onto the digital turf, offering a conversational and deeply personalised guide to your well-being.

The coach synthesises your sleep, heart rate, and activity into a cohesive weekly plan, adapting to your goals, whether training for a marathon or just finding more energy.

This AI feature learns your patterns, and understands you.

Launching first in preview on Android, the revamped app features a flexible “Fitness” tab that crafts custom workout regimens, a “Sleep” tab with searchable insights, and a “Health” hub for vitals.

Imagine asking, “Why am I tired?” and receiving tailored advice.

While it enters a field alongside Apple and Samsung’s offerings, Google’s coach aims to be the most comprehensive AI trainer yet, learning your schedule and preferences to make every week a step toward a healthier you.