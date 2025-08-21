Who Are Gorillaz? Fortnite Players are about to Find Out

Gorillaz are bringing their plastic beach to Fortnite, confusing Gen Z and thrilling millennials.
The virtual band Gorillaz are set to headline Fortnite Festival Season 10, bringing their iconic animated members (Murdoc, 2-D, Noodle, and Russel) into the game on August 26.
The update will include new Jam Tracks featuring the band’s greatest hits.
The announcement has sparked a generational divide, with some younger players unfamiliar with the group, while longtime fans enthusiastically praise their music and style.
Skins will be split between the Festival Pass and Item Shop, a decision that has already drawn mixed reactions.
This collaboration celebrates Gorillaz’s 25th anniversary, aligning with real-world events like their London exhibition and special concerts.
View this post on Instagram
It marks another major musical moment for Fortnite, following previous headliners like The Weeknd and Lady Gaga, and promises to be one of the most memorable seasons yet.