Who Are Gorillaz? Fortnite Players are about to Find Out

Gorillaz are bringing their plastic beach to Fortnite, confusing Gen Z and thrilling millennials.

The virtual band Gorillaz are set to headline Fortnite Festival Season 10, bringing their iconic animated members (Murdoc, 2-D, Noodle, and Russel) into the game on August 26.

The update will include new Jam Tracks featuring the band’s greatest hits.

The announcement has sparked a generational divide, with some younger players unfamiliar with the group, while longtime fans enthusiastically praise their music and style.

Skins will be split between the Festival Pass and Item Shop, a decision that has already drawn mixed reactions.

This collaboration celebrates Gorillaz’s 25th anniversary, aligning with real-world events like their London exhibition and special concerts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fortnite News (@forrtnite)

It marks another major musical moment for Fortnite, following previous headliners like The Weeknd and Lady Gaga, and promises to be one of the most memorable seasons yet.