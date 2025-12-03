Gorillaz Bring “House of Kong” to LA Ahead of New Album Era

Gorillaz showcase immersive new exhibit and two special album shows.

Gorillaz are gearing up for a landmark year, unveiling plans for the sprawling ‘House of Kong‘ exhibition arriving in Los Angeles in early 2026.

The announcement pairs with news that the band will perform their upcoming album The Mountain front-to-back during two exclusive Hollywood Palladium shows.

The group’s approaching 25th anniversary feels less like a retrospective and more like a full-color expansion of the universe they built.

‘House of Kong‘ promises an immersive dive into the mythos of the band’s animated world, a place where lore, music, and visual art collide in vivid, surreal fashion.

Longtime fans are already speculating about new characters, hidden references, and how deep the exhibition will let them wander into Kong’s domain.

Alongside the exhibition comes something equally electrifying: two nights at the Hollywood Palladium on February 22nd and 23rd, where The Mountain will be performed live in its entirety.

Damon Albarn will lead the charge with a rotating cast of special guests, hinting at a show where imagination meets improvisation.

The album, still mostly under wraps, is rumoured to push the project’s sound into sweeping, cinematic territory.

For a band that has always lived at the crossroads of animation and reality, this pairing of an immersive world and an album premiere feels perfectly timed.

It’s a celebration not just of longevity, but of reinvention, an invitation for fans to step inside the Gorillaz universe as it evolves once again.

Tickets and exhibition details will roll out soon, and fans are already bracing for a high-demand scramble. The next chapter of Gorillaz is almost here.