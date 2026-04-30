Gosford locked in for high-speed rail station

New development in the long-awaited high-speed rail

Gosford has been confirmed as the location for a future underground high-speed rail station, a major step forward for the long-discussed fast rail link between Sydney and Newcastle.

Tim Parker confirmed on April 29 that the station will be built underground near Gosford Station, connecting the region directly into the proposed high-speed corridor.

Backed by the High Speed Rail Authority, the Federal Government has already committed $659.6 million to early planning. The full project estimated at roughly $90 billion.

A final investment decision is expected in 2028.

For Gosford, the implications are clear. The station would position the city at the centre of one of Australia’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, reinforcing its push to be recognised as a true regional capital rather than a pass-through point.

Local councils, business groups and development organisations have largely backed the move, pointing to the potential for new housing, job creation and stronger economic ties across the Central Coast, Sydney and the Hunter Valley.

It also lands at a time when Gosford is already shifting. Major residential developments underway, a growing university presence and increasing cultural investment reshaping the city’s identity.

There’s still a long way to go. Final route designs, construction timelines and delivery plans remain unresolved. Complex tunnelling work, particularly beneath Brisbane Water and the Hawkesbury River will be a challenge.

But after years of planning and political promises, the confirmation of Gosford as a station confirms that the Central Coast won’t just be along the route anymore, but a part of the destination.