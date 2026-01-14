Gracie Abrams to make acting debut in Halina Reijn’s ‘Please’

Abrams enters the A24 universe.

Grammy-nominated songwriter Gracie Abrams is stepping into a new spotlight.

The Good Riddance artist will make her official acting debut in the upcoming A24 film Please, written and directed by Halina Reijn.

This marks a powerful creative reunion, as Reijn’s previous thriller Babygirl was a major global hit for the studio.

Details of the project are shrouded in mystery, but the pairing promises a compelling blend of Reijn’s sharp, stylish direction and Abrams’ deeply emotive artistry.

While Abrams’ musical star has soared, with chart-topping albums and a Taylor Swift collaboration, this move into film feels like a natural evolution.

With a proven A24 team behind her and a legacy of storytelling in her bloodline, all eyes will be on Abrams as she translates her intimate lyricism to the screen.

The project is currently in development.