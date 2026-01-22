All Best New Artist nominees set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards

No matter who takes the crown, it’s bound to be a Gnarly night and one that’s far from Ordinary .

With only ten days to go until February 1st, it’s safe to say that anticipation for the 2026 Grammy Awards has officially begun.

Will total Mayhem be unleashed with a Lady Gaga sweep? Will KPop Demon Hunters continue to prove Golden?

Can any performance surpass Chappell Roan’s medieval masterpiece from 2025?

A release from the Recording Academy today promised excitement – all eight nominees in the Best New Artist category are set to perform.

The girls reign supreme in this year’s BNA nominations, beginning with TikTokker-turned-pop diva Addison Rae and Internet Girl group KATSEYE.

Post a well-deserved hiatus, Lola Young returns with two nominations to her name.

British superstar Olivia Dean rounds out the solo female nominations, hot off the success of her latest album, The Art of Loving.

Leon Thomas’ vibes clearly aren’t lying as the star is nominated in six categories this year with emphasis on his R&B performances.

The fact that he’s secured a Best New Artist nom despite already being a Grammy recipient feels like an achievement in itself. Sombr has scooped up a nomination off the back of his debut album I Barely Know Her; whilst country star Alex Warren has secured two nominations, the second for his hit Ordinary that I genuinely could not escape last year.

Rounding out the nominations is genre-defying band The Marías, who are back with their second nomination and in need of some long overdue recognition.

The eight nominees are set to join previously revealed Sabrina Carpenter in performing, with even more artists set to be announced in the coming days.

Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the awards for his sixth and allegedly final time, which will be broadcast live from LA’s Crypto.com Arena.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be available to watch in Australia on Stan, streaming live from 11am (AEDT), 10am (AEST) and 8am (AWST) on Monday, February 2nd.