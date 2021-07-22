Gran Turismo 7: release date, cars, gameplay, and more

Gran Turismo 7 is rounding the last hairpin and about to hit the final straight. Here’s everything we know about this classic title as we approach its release.

In the racing genre, it doesn’t come any more established than Gran Turismo. Now up to version 7, there’s a lot to get excited about: Gran Turismo 7 release date, Gran Turismo 7 car list, plus a lot of other questions have been on the minds of many a gamer.

So let’s dive into this icon of motorsport and spell out everything we know about this highly anticipated release.

The race to release date

So when will the chequered flag finally be drawn on the saga of the Gran Turismo 7 release date? It was originally slated for some time in 2021. The PlayStation website more or less shrugs and says ‘er, dunno’. However, a little more light was shed on the release date in an interview conducted by GQ with PlayStation’s Jim Ryan. When pressed on GT7, a Sony PR rep jumped in and promised a full statement. Part of it reads:

“GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.”

Translated from PR speak: ‘er, dunno’. Well, at least we can put this Christmas out of our minds and look forward to a Gran Turismo 7 release date sometime in 2022. Astonishingly, this is almost a full decade after the release of GT6. But if you’re desperate to get your hands on GT7 ahead of release, you could be in luck, as reports of an impending beta test have been floating around lately.

Gran Turismo 7 will seemingly be getting a public PS5 beta, after an official PlayStation website appeared to leak a registration page. https://t.co/9mDZdVCqEy pic.twitter.com/BJ6zMp5D6E — IGN (@IGN) July 12, 2021

Hot wheels

Of course, the lifeblood of any Gran Turismo game is cars and lots of ’em. The Gran Turismo 7 car list is a mighty impressive one — with 41 at the time of writing — spanning vintage beauties, all-out muscle, and futuristic concept cars. Here’s the full list in alphabetical order:

Alfa Romeo 4C.Gr3

Alfa Romeo 8C 2900

Aston Martin DB3S CN.1 1953

Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 Race Car 2010

Aston Martin DB11 Coupe 2016

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Gr.3

Audi R8 LMS Audi Sport Team WRT 2015

BAC Mono 2011

BMW M3 GT Motorsport 2011

Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Concept 1959

Chevrolet Corvette C2 Sting Ray Sport Coupe 1963

Chevrolet Corvette C3 Sting Ray Convertible 1969

Chevrolet C7 Sting Ray 2014

Chevrolet Corvette Gr.3 Race Car

Citroen GT by Citroen Race Car Gr. 3

Dodge Viper SRT-10 2003

Dodge Viper GT3-R 2015

Ford Mark IV Race Car 1967

Ford GT 2006

Ford GT 2017

Ford GT LM Spec II Test Car Gr.3

Ford Mustang GT 2015

Ford Mustang Gr.3 Race Car

Honda NSX 2017

Honda NSX Gr.3 Race Car

Jaguar F-Type Gr.3

Lamborghini Diablo GT 1999

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2015

Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 2019

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept 2020

McLaren F1 1994

McLaren F1 GTR Kokusai Kaihatsu 1995

Porsche 356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster 1956

Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion 1997

Porsche 911 RSR 2017

Porsche 917K 1970

Porsche Carrera GT 2003

Subaru WRX STI Gr.3 Race Car

Toyota 86 GT 2015

Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo Gr.3

Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept 2018

But with the release date at least six months away, there could plenty of development on the car front. Still, you’d have to be quite the curmudgeon not to enjoy the mouthwatering list so far.

What do you need to play it?

On one hand, the answer to this question is dead simple: you’ll need a PlayStation. But the question of which PlayStation is a little more intriguing.

When the announcement trailer dropped in June of 2020, it was looking very much like a PS5 game. And boy was it looking good. At this stage, maybe Sony (and the entire world) was working under the assumption that this whole pesky Covid thing was going to last just a few months, right? Like so many other games, the development of Gran Turismo 7 hit the skids, slid through the kitty litter, and crashed into the concrete barrier.

Sony has said that they “believe in generations” — meaning that there’s a philosophical imperative to cut ties with the past, providing new console buyers with a new experience. Makes sense, but again, Covid has caused hardware supply chain issues for next-gen consoles and interrupted the rollout of these state of the art gaming machines.

Perhaps the extra thinking time has caused a change of tune from Sony regarding PS5 exclusivity. In a recent Q and A on the PlayStation blog, Head of Playstation Studios, Hermen Hulst, alluded to a different future for Gran Turismo 7:

“Where it makes sense to develop a title for PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that.”

In these uncertain times, it appears that Sony intends to harness its PS4 community, which numbers at 110 million across the globe. All that said though, GT7 looks to be a triumph for the capabilities of the PS5. Ray Tracing, 3D audio, and advanced haptic feedback on the DualSense controller promise to make it a seriously addictive experience.

Gameplay

Proudly embedded in the logo of Gran Turismo 7 is the tagline ‘The Real Driving Simulator’ — which foreshadows the gameplay experience. Immersion is the bread and butter of any GT title and on version 7, it’s taken to new heights.

Like other sports games with career modes, GT7 features its own, allowing racers to craft a campaign across multiple events. For the mechanics out there, you can take your car to the tuning shop, which offers a broad palette of parts to customise your trusty wheels. You can also go shopping for cars at the dealership and make cosmetic changes. GT World is your passport to circuits across the planet.

The prospect of strapping into a Gran Turismo 7 supercar next year is pretty damn exciting. Stay tuned to this page for all the updates!