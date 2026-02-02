Greaser Bar February Gig Guide has landed – more post punk and garage than you handle

February at Greaser Bar is a full-throttle celebration of Australia’s rawest underground sounds.

Greaser nails the city’s underground like no one else. From garage and punk to post-punk and alt-rock, there’s a night for every kind of rock fan.

Weekdays serve up intimate indie sets – with bands now running Friday and Saturday nights till 2AM – while weekends bring high-energy shows, single launches, and themed parties like the Greaser Garage Party

Local heroes, rising stars, and genre-bending acts push the envelope – whether you’re chasing a mosh pit, a brooding set, or just solid riffs, Greaser Bar delivers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greaser Bar (@greaserbar)

Wednesday 4 Feb – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS



Post-punk grooves and garage grit kick off the week. Heatstroke start things at 8pm, followed by Pleasantly Confused – 9pm, and closing out with Dilators – 10pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dilators (@the.dilators)

Thursday 5 Feb – Weekend Warm Up

Garage-rock and dirty blues energy take over. Meanjin funk band, Timothee And The Chalamets kick things off at 8pm, followed by Redline at 9pm and Alpha Stomp closing out the night from 10pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlphaStomp (@alphastomp)

Friday 6 Feb

Alt-rock and gritty riffs rule the night. Twisted Lullaby kick things off at 8pm, followed by Synge – 9pm, Krave – 10pm, Deathbeds – 11pm, Mind Muncher – 12am, and closing out with Mister Man – 1am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twisted Lullaby (@twistedlullaby)

Saturday 7 Feb



Atmospheric doom and high-energy rock take over. Lobotomy Girls hit the stage at 8pm, followed by Gallery Of Violence – 9pm, Freya – 10pm, and Wizard Eyes – 11pm. Whitts End will keep the party going with a late night set from 12am–1:45am.

Sunday 8 Feb – Philter



Wind down (or don’t) with Sunday chaos. Uphoria land at 7pm, followed by In a Minute – 8pm, and closing out with Lowbrow – 9pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lowbrow (@lowbrowbandofficial)

Wednesday 11 Feb – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS



Moody alt-rock and punk-ish vibes set the midweek tone. Redline kick things off at 8pm, followed by Ashtray Avenue at 9pm, and Kudos at 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashtray Avenue (@ashtrayavenue)

Thursday 12 Feb – Weekend Warm Up

Garage-pop and raw rock energy take over. Perky Psychopaths lead off at 8pm, followed by Niche – 9pm, and closing out with Subatomic Cookie Bandits – 10pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subatomic Cookie Bandits (@cookiebanditsband)

Friday 13 Feb



Post-punk and garage-rock keep the volume high. Headlining Friday February 13 will be Stuck On Silence followed by a late night set from Everlong – 12am–1:45am

Saturday 14 Feb



Metal core chaos rules the night. RVNNT paves the way at 8pm, followed by Citizen Rat – 9pm, Call The Mourning – 10pm, Forever At Midnight – 11pm. Nocturnal Syndrome will keep the night rolling with a late night set from – 12am–1.45am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RVNNT_AU (@rvnnt_au)

Sunday 15 Feb



Wind down (or don’t) with Sunday chaos. Mister Man kick things off at 7pm, followed by In a Minute – 8pm, and closing the night with Blind Roulette – 9pm.

Wednesday 18 Feb – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS



Alt-rock dominates the night. self professed cheeky rock n roller Jett Lindsay kick things off at 8pm, followed by grunge lords Chemical Prisoner – 9pm, and closing out with Axis– 10pm.

Thursday 19 Feb – Weekend Warm Up

Gritty garage and alt-rock keep the stage alive. Heatstroke kick things off at 8pm, followed by Blind Roulette – 9pm, and closing out with Whitts End – 10pm.

Friday 20 Feb



Garage – heavy rock take over. Dr Parallax’s instrumental prog rock kick things off at 8pm, Seven Enimies at 9pm, followed by Gold Coast’s own Birds Are Fake – 10pm, Chase The Wolves – 11pm. Late night set from Takeover from – 12am-1:45am.

Saturday 21 Feb

Kick off Valley Crawl at 8pm sharp with Custard Pony.

Sunday 22 Feb



Alt-rock and post-punk vibes close the weekend. Stjep kick things off at 7pm, followed by Okay Please – 8pm, and closing out with Still Full From Lunch – 9pm.

Wednesday 25th – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS



Alt-rock and indie energy set the midweek tone. Drain Pipe lead things off at 8pm, followed by 20th Century Boy – 9pm, and closing out with Lipsi – 10pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Affray Photography (@affray.photography)

Thursday 26th –Weekend Warm Up

Garage and alt-rock keep the night moving. Lowbrow headlining – 10pm, Cherry Nova – 9pm, with one more act yet to be announced – 8pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherry Nova (@cherrynovamusic)

Friday 27 Feb



Garage and alt-rock domination continues. On the Moss will headline at 11pm, with support from Sugar world (10pm) and more to be announced. Everlong keep the night going with a late night set from 12am -1.45am.

Saturday 28 Feb – GREASER GARAGE PARTY



GREASER GARAGE PARTY brings another stacked lineup including Pash, Sick Visor, Whitts End, Red Hill, Takeover, Doc Fowler, Indigo Hue, and Kryver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EL MGMT (@el_mgmt)

Head to Greaser Bar.