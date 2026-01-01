Greaser Bar Gig Guide for January

New year, same dive-bar devotion.

Greaser kicks off January with sweat-soaked guitar lines, late-night riffs, and enough local talent to rattle the beer taps loose.

From garage blowouts to tour parties and long-weekend mischief, this month is a proper warm-up for whatever 2026’s about to throw at us.

Weekend Warm‑Ups & Early Jams

Jan 2 – Pleasantly Confused – gritty, youthful punk‑slanted rock (Greaser fixture with raw original tunes) with Daylight Vandal’s garage/alt‑rock energy and Americano – garage‑tinged rock set

Jan 3 – Safety Hazard — straight‑up punk‑leaning rock

Jan 4 – Jarvis Floyd – high‑energy indie/punk riffs, alongside Zoe Dawn’s – jangly, hook‑driven rock

Midweek & Weekend Rock Assault

Jan 8 – Mister Man – hard‑charging rock at its messiest

Jan 9 – Heatstroke – fried garage punk

Jan 10 – Hard Luck Champions – punchy rock anthems, with DOWN2ZERO’s bruising alt‑punk, Tomohung’s chaotic punk pile‑ups, Old Ghosts and MISTAKES – raw alt‑rock

Tours, Tours & Big Nights

Jan 15 – Red Velvet Rascal – neo‑psych/alt‑rock explorer grooves

Jan 16 – The Many Mangy Mongrels…Monday Express Tour (Loose Surface, Atlas And The Attic, Palinola, Mind Muncher) – emo/punk/pop‑punk meets indie‑raw energy (Atlas & The Attic fuse punk and emo‑tinged rock)

Jan 17 – Baltimore Gun Club, Canny And Hall’s– poetic punk‑leaning rock, Mizzie Max, and Dr Peppernickle’s Orphanarium of Obese Aristocrats – unpredictable, wild rock skew

Jan 18 – Mister Man — more loud, proud rock

Garage Takeover & Long Weekend

Jan 22 – ARCHVNGEL – spacious post‑punk/garage mood

Jan 23 – The Phosphenes – razor‑edge alt‑rock

Jan 24 – Garage Party: DOOMBRIDE, Pilot Crisis (grit‑soaked rock), Atlas And The Attic (punk‑pop drive), Glycol (TBC), Airtight (alt‑rock), Bad Fiction (raw punk), Konfess (garage wreck‑outs) – all‑night garage, punk and noise chaos

Jan 25 – Long Weekend Party: expect non‑stop high‑energy rock sets and crowd chants with Pilot Crisis

End‑of‑Month Throwdowns

Jan 29 – Mind Muncher – feral garage punk

Jan 30 – Adams Parade – punk‑pop hooks, with Red Velvet Rascal’s swirling alt/psych rock

Jan 31 – Northern Lights (Single Launch) – shimmering indie‑rock departure, with Chemical Prisoner – punchy garage‑rock thunder and The Rebels Grace

Greaser doesn’t do quiet Januaries. Whether you’re rolling in for a midweek beer or losing track of time at a garage party, this month’s guide is proof the year starts loud — exactly how it should.

